Helen (Determan) Hilgenberg
Sioux Falls - Helen (Determan) Hilgenberg, 93, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a Wake and Rosary at 6:30 pm Wednesday, October 9, at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Thursday, October 10, at St. Michael Parish, 1600 S. Marion Road, Sioux Falls, SD.
Graveside Services will be 11:00 am Friday, October 11, at St. Martin Catholic Cemetery, Emery, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 8, 2019