Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Rosary
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Parish
1600 S. Marion Road
Sioux Falls, SD
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin Catholic Cemetery
Emery,, SD
Helen (Determan) Hilgenberg

Helen (Determan) Hilgenberg Obituary
Helen (Determan) Hilgenberg

Sioux Falls - Helen (Determan) Hilgenberg, 93, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota.

Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a Wake and Rosary at 6:30 pm Wednesday, October 9, at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Thursday, October 10, at St. Michael Parish, 1600 S. Marion Road, Sioux Falls, SD.

Graveside Services will be 11:00 am Friday, October 11, at St. Martin Catholic Cemetery, Emery, SD.

Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 8, 2019
