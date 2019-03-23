Services
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
The Little Stone Church
Sioux Falls., SD
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Helen Joan Trumble


Sioux Falls - Helen Joan (Reynolds) Trumble, age 88 of Sioux Falls, formerly of Onida, passed away March 20, 2019, under the care of hospice at Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls with family at her side.

A service of remembrance will be held Monday, March 25, at 1:00 p.m. at The Little Stone Church in Sioux Falls. Services in Onida will be held at First Presbyterian Church, including a visitation Friday, March 29, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m., and concluding with a celebration of life Saturday, March 30, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Onida Cemetery.

She was born June 2, 1930, at Onida, to Garrett and Adeline (McArthur) Reynolds. She completed her elementary grades in rural Sully County. After graduation from Onida High School in 1947, she attended Huron College to be trained as a teacher, then taught at rural schools in Sully County. One week after her 19th birthday, she married David Trumble at Onida on June 9, 1949, and nurtured their five children while he tended to building a thriving farm operation in Sully County.

The couple moved to Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls in 2013, to be near family and medical facilities. Following David's death in 2016, Helen bravely remained alone at Dow Rummel until her own health necessitated a move to Memory Care Assisted Living at Prairie Creek in 2018.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister Mary Reynolds McGee of Sioux Falls and brother George (Bonita) Reynolds of Bartlesville, Okla.; sisters-in-law Elaine Trumble Sargent of Pierre and Donna Reynolds of Vermillion; one son Charles (Terrie) Trumble of Rapid City; two daughters Ann Smith (Rodney Bergeson) of Sioux Falls and Jane Husman of Aberdeen; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as a nephew, nieces, and their children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, her parents and parents-in-law, two sons John Mark in 1970 and David Earl in 1976, and one brother Art Reynolds in 1981.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a . Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
