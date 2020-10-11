Helen Josephine Hattervig
Dell Rapids - Helen Josephine Hattervig passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Dell Rapids Hospital following a brief illness. On October 14, 1930 she was born to Joseph Schwebach and Anna Kottman in Dell Rapids, South Dakota. On July 24, 1961 Helen married Noble (Mike) Hattervig in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
She was predeceased by her husband; her daughter: Susan Smith; her parents and numerous siblings. She is survived by her daughter Diane (J. Tom) Nelson; her sister: Claire Hubert; her grandchildren: Shauna (Mick Hoglund), Patrick Smith, Stacy (Bill) Langer, Lance (Tia) Nelson, Natalie Nelson Bowman, Patrick James (Esther) Nelson, Thaddeus John Nelson; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She cherished the many nieces and nephews from her large family of siblings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, October 14, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dell Rapids, which would have been her 90th birthday. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
