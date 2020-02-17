Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
46448 263rd Street
Hartford, SD
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
46448 263rd Street
Hartford, SD
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
46448 263rd Street
Hartford, SD
Helen K. Wenzlaff


1927 - 2020
Helen K. Wenzlaff Obituary
Helen K. Wenzlaff

Hartford, SD - Helen K. Wenzlaff, 92, of rural Hartford, SD passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, SD.

Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, February 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 46448 263rd Street, Hartford, SD with burial in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, February 21 with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Hartford, SD.

Helen Kay Kraemer, daughter of Paul and Henrietta (Rhemstedt) Kraemer, was born March 2, 1927 at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. The family lived on the Kraemer Homestead seven miles North of Parker, SD. She grew up there and was confirmed in the Lutheran faith and graduated from Parker High School. She began working as a secretary at the Turner County Courthouse for a few years.

Helen was united in marriage with Walter Wenzlaff on August 26, 1950 in Pipestone, MN. The couple settled on a farm East of Pumpkin Center. They were blessed with four children, Walter, Terri, Teresa and Patricia. Helen farmed side by side with Walter milking cows, helping in the fields, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.

Neighbors would stop by for conversation and a cup of coffee, and grandchildren would stop by for a soda pop and conversation with "Grams". She treasured reading from her Bible. She enjoyed playing cards, word-finds and puzzles.

They were longtime members of Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Hartford, SD.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Wally Wenzlaff, Hartford, SD, Terri Wenzlaff, Grand Junction, CO, Patsi Wenzlaff, Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, Daryl Kraemer; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Henrietta Kraemer; her husband, Walter Wenzlaff; a daughter, Teresa Shaver; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Wenzlaff; a son-in-law, Walt Shaver; a brother, LeRoy Kraemer; a sister, Madelyn Cotton; mother-in-law, Wilhelmina Wenzlaff; sister-in-law, Kathryn Kraemer; and a niece, Connie Kubiszewski.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
