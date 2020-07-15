1/1
Helen Kennedy
1930 - 2020
Helen Kennedy

Sioux Falls - Helen (Devine) Kennedy, age 90, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away on July 14, 2020, at Avera Prince of Peace.

Private family memorial services will be held 11:30am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. The service will be live-streamed for the public at the Miller Funeral Home YouTube page, or by using this link:

https://youtu.be/LdpIur6g1dw

Burial will be at Hills of Rest Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller Funeral Home of Sioux Falls.

Helen was born on July 2, 1930, in Pierre, SD, to Tom and Irene Devine. She graduated from Pierre High School and Mankato Commercial College.

She married John "Jack" Kennedy in 1951. They made their home in Huron before moving to Sioux Falls in 1962. They had two sons, Craig and Scott.

She worked in Huron at Standard Oil Company and Huron Commercial College. In Sioux Falls, she worked at Reardon Manufacturing, Avera McKennan as Head of Volunteers, and with Jack at Antiques Etc. She was a faithful member of St. Mary Church, St. Mary Altar Society, McKennan Volunteers, and McKennan Auxiliary.

Helen was an avid reader, loved to walk, bird watching, and enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling, and helping Jack with his antique business.

Survivors include two sons, Craig (Gail) Kennedy, Scott (Julie) Kennedy; sister, Pat (Jerry) Diedrich; brother, John (Rose) Devine; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John "Jack" Kennedy; sister, Alice Donovan-Venner; brother, Doug Devine; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Wilma Devine; sister-in-law, Lois Cochrane Langdon; and brother-in-law, Eugene Kennedy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Mary Altar Society, 2109 S. 5th Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD, 57105. www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Memories & Condolences
