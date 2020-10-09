Helen Lillian Arntz
Sioux Falls - Helen Lillian Schmidt Arntz passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her son's home with family by her side. On March 4, 1932, Fred and Ethyl Schmidt brought Helen home to Bath, SD to join her sister Elaine (Henry Arntz). Her sister Sharon (Clem Huber) joined the family in 1937. On December 30, 1950 Helen married Donald Frank Arntz in Aberdeen, SD.
Don and Helen's family includes a sister: Sharon Huber; children: Cynthia (Curt) Watson, Deborah (Butch) Yesda, Teresa (Randall) Royer, Douglas (Crystal) Arntz; grandchildren: Chad (Rita), Scott (Lacey) and Trisha Watson; grandchildren: Jennifer Yesda-Bray; Andrea, Erica (Justin), and Ryan (Kelly) Royer, Josh (Mary), Jamie and Jordan Arntz; great-grandchildren: Chase, Gage, Kade, Cecelia, Jake, and Zac Watson, Haley and Hannah Bray, Casimir, Sam, and Lyrick Arntz, Bridger and Corbin Benson, Riley and Brody Royer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Don; her sister: Elaine; brother-in-law: Henry Arntz; brother-in-law: Clem Huber; and grandchildren: Jamie Arntz and Trisha Watson.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 11 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home and will be live-streamed at barnett-lewis.com
. Masks are required. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
.