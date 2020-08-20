Helen Lillian Wuertzer



Parkston - Helen Lillian Wuertzer, 77, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, August 18 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Due to Covid 19 concerns, there will be a private, family service held Saturday, August 22 at Parkston Congregational Church in Parkston and a private, family committal service at Milltown City Cemetery. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.



Helen was born July 14, 1943 to Arthur and Louisa (Langle) Keiper on the family farm near Clayton. She was baptized in her parent's home on July 25, 1943 by Pastor H. Luebke. She was confirmed into the Christian faith on May 19, 1957 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church near Clayton and graduated from the 8th grade at Plum Creek District No. 50 on May 22, 1957. Helen attended Bridgewater High School, graduating in 1961. After high school graduation, she furthered her education by attending the South Dakota Beauty Academy in Sioux Falls. She worked for a short time as a beautician in Emery. She was united in marriage to Larry Wuertzer on September 19, 1965 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. The couple farmed in the Milltown area and made their home in Milltown where Helen continued her profession as a beautician until 1986. They moved from Milltown into Parkston in September of 2019. Helen was a member of Parkston Congregational Church, was a Sunday School teacher, held a woman's office in the Hutchinson County Farm Bureau, and enjoyed trips and other activities as a member of the extension club. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, attending their many activities or playing a board game with them. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, doing jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards and Dominos with friends.



Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Larry of Parkston; 2 children: Curtis (Michelle) Wuertzer of Parkston and Cheryl (Scott) Bormann of Parkston; 5 grandchildren: Jordan, Sydney and Quinn Bormann and Wyatt and Chantal Wuertzer; and a brother, Harvey Keiper of Hereford, CO.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Arthur Keiper Jr. and her in-laws, Louis and Lillian Wuertzer.









