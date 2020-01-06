|
Helen M. Smith
Sioux Falls - Helen Mae Smith, 85, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on January 3, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Family directed Celebration of Life service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2425 S. Western Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Additional obituary and online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com
She is survived by her husband, Dick; her three daughters, Pattie (Dennis) Greenfield, Vickie (Victor) Jacquot, and Connie Eidy; and other loving family members.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020