Helen R. Haugen
Sioux Falls - Helen Haugen went peacefully to her eternal home Monday, February 10th, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family.
Helen Rosetta Kehr was born October 19th, 1925 to Adolph and Susan Kehr. the fourth of ten children. She was born in Madison, SD, grew up in Sioux Falls, SD and attended school at The Lutheran School on North Cliff.
She married Virgil Armond Haugen on December 5th, 1943 in Pipestone, MN. She and Virgil made their home in Sioux Falls where they were blessed with five beautiful children. She worked for a short time at Highland Potato Chip Company and then was blessed to become a stay at home mom. Helen lived her life for her family. She even cared for all of her grandchildren and a handful of her great grandchildren. Helen leaves behind a legacy that has always been filled with fierce love of family.
Grateful and honored to carry on her legacy are her five children, Judy Cummings, Sioux Falls, Jim Haugen (Cherrie), Sioux Falls, Linda Edwards(Gary), Sioux Falls, Cindy Schriever(Bill), Sioux Falls, Shelly Shoenrock (Rick), of Colman, SD; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Greeting her at the gate were her husband, Virgil Haugen; parents, Adolph and Susie; grandson, Rich Haugen; sisters, Elsie Smith, Iola Studer, Katie Parker, and brothers, Robert Kehr and Rollie Kehr.
Many, many people are grateful for having shared coffee, time at the kitchen table, love, and special time with Helen. Including a very special 4-legged grandson, Oakley. The family is thankful for the outpouring of love and support during this most difficult time and sharing memories of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. We will miss her so…until we meet again.
Funeral Services will be 1:00pm Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1400 S. Duluth Avenue. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Wednesday evening at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020