1/1
Helen Rayburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Rayburn

Yankton - Helen Rayburn, 71 retired Lt Col from SD Air National Guard and RN, went home with Jesus on Thursday, Sept 24, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be directed to Yankton Heartland Humane Society, 3400 East Hwy 50, Yankton, SD 57078.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband Richard (Dick) of Yankton; her three daughters Queena (Jon) Getskow of Parker, Heather Rayburn of Yankton, and Rachel Rayburn of Yankton; granddaughters Sierra and Gretchen Getskow of Parker; brother Melvin (Pennie) Paisley; sisters Karen (Lewis) Stiner and Janice (Gordon) Grimm.

hofmeisterjones.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved