Helen RayburnYankton - Helen Rayburn, 71 retired Lt Col from SD Air National Guard and RN, went home with Jesus on Thursday, Sept 24, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker.In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be directed to Yankton Heartland Humane Society, 3400 East Hwy 50, Yankton, SD 57078.Grateful for sharing her life are her husband Richard (Dick) of Yankton; her three daughters Queena (Jon) Getskow of Parker, Heather Rayburn of Yankton, and Rachel Rayburn of Yankton; granddaughters Sierra and Gretchen Getskow of Parker; brother Melvin (Pennie) Paisley; sisters Karen (Lewis) Stiner and Janice (Gordon) Grimm.