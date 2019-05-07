|
Helen Schultz
Sioux Falls - Helen Schultz, 89 of Sioux Falls, SD, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Village.
Grateful for having shared her life are her sons Casey (Becky) Schultz, Watertown, SD, Ross (Carla) Schultz, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren Ashley (Daniel) Inlow, Oakley, KS, Misty Schultz, Sioux Falls, SD; great-grandchildren Matthew and Ian Inlow; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family present will begin at 11 am with a funeral service starting at 1 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 7 to May 8, 2019