Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Schultz


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Schultz Obituary
Helen Schultz

Sioux Falls - Helen Schultz, 89 of Sioux Falls, SD, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Village.

Grateful for having shared her life are her sons Casey (Becky) Schultz, Watertown, SD, Ross (Carla) Schultz, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren Ashley (Daniel) Inlow, Oakley, KS, Misty Schultz, Sioux Falls, SD; great-grandchildren Matthew and Ian Inlow; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family present will begin at 11 am with a funeral service starting at 1 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now