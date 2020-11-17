Helmer Haugland
Inwood, IA - Helmer Thomas Haugland passed away at Canton Good Samaritan Center, Canton, SD, on November 15, 2020, from COVID-19, at age 96. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 20 at Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery, Inwood, IA. NO visitation will be held. Mask and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be directed to Our Saviors Lutheran Church. A family celebration of Helmer's life will be held at a later date. A livestream of the service can be found at www.andersonandsonsfh.com