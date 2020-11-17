1/1
Helmer Haugland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helmer Haugland

Inwood, IA - Helmer Thomas Haugland passed away at Canton Good Samaritan Center, Canton, SD, on November 15, 2020, from COVID-19, at age 96. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 20 at Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery, Inwood, IA. NO visitation will be held. Mask and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be directed to Our Saviors Lutheran Church. A family celebration of Helmer's life will be held at a later date. A livestream of the service can be found at www.andersonandsonsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved