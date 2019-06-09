Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Reformed Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
Hendrika VanDen Top Obituary
Hendrika Van Den Top

Sioux Falls, SD - Hendrika F. Van Den Top, 94, passed away Thur., June 6, 2019. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Fri., June 14 at Community Reformed Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., June 13 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include 3 children, Linda (Charlie) Neilson, Spearfish, Mary Anderson, Sioux Falls, David (Mary Jo) Van Den Top, Worthing; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Francis (Bertha) Leloux, Rock Valley, IA, Jim (Shirley) Leloux, Payson, AZ, Richard (Mary Lee) Leloux, Alvord, IA; and a son-in-law, Kirk Evenson, Sioux Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Hendrika to Children's Home Society or Union Gospel Mission. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 9, 2019
