Hendrika Van Den Top
Sioux Falls, SD - Hendrika F. Van Den Top, 94, passed away Thur., June 6, 2019. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Fri., June 14 at Community Reformed Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., June 13 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include 3 children, Linda (Charlie) Neilson, Spearfish, Mary Anderson, Sioux Falls, David (Mary Jo) Van Den Top, Worthing; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Francis (Bertha) Leloux, Rock Valley, IA, Jim (Shirley) Leloux, Payson, AZ, Richard (Mary Lee) Leloux, Alvord, IA; and a son-in-law, Kirk Evenson, Sioux Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Hendrika to Children's Home Society or Union Gospel Mission. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 9, 2019