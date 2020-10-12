Henrietta Haak



Hills - Henrietta Haak, age 85 of Hills, MN died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Tuff Memorial Home in Hills, MN.



Private funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 17th at Jurrens Funeral Home in Hills, MN, with Rev. Alan Camarigg officiating. Burial will follow at the United Reformed Cemetery in Hills.



Public visitation will be Friday, October 16th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jurrens Funeral Home of Hills. Family will not be present.



Social distancing protocols will be followed.









