|
|
Henrietta Van Dyke
Sioux Falls - Henrietta Van Dyke, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Luther Manor in Sioux Falls. Henrietta is survived by four sons: Edwin (Becky Jo), Sioux Falls; Glen (Linda), Billings, MT; Lester (Nancy), Flandreau; Roger and special friend Angie Sutherland, Egan; two daughters: Marianne (Greg) Kramer, Flandreau; Karol (Terry) Haas, Gary, SD; daughter-in-law, Brenda (Randy) Bovill, Pueblo, CO; 35 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren; five brothers and one sister. Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband Gerrit; son Donald; great-granddaughter Braylee Jo; parents; two sisters; two brothers; and an infant sister and brother.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Reformed Church of Dell Rapids with burial in the Logan Reformed Cemetery, Dell Rapids. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Sunday with a 7:00 pm prayer service at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau. www.skrochfc.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 2, 2019