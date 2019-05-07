|
Herb Glanzer
Huntsville AL - Herb Glanzer was born May 10, 1939 to Michael J Glanzer and Mary W nee Gross Glanzer. He graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1957. Herb married Edwina Smith in 1964. Herb is survived by his wife Edwina, a son Mike (Sandy) and daughter Kristi (Ray), 5 grandchildren, and a sister Marilyn (Derrold) Hofer.
Visitation will be Saturday May11 from 10am to12pm at the Walter Funeral Home in Freeman. A private family committal will follow at the Salem MB Church Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 7, 2019