Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home
Freeman, SD
Committal
Following Services
Salem MB Church Cemetery
Herb Glanzer


Herb Glanzer Obituary
Herb Glanzer

Huntsville AL - Herb Glanzer was born May 10, 1939 to Michael J Glanzer and Mary W nee Gross Glanzer. He graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1957. Herb married Edwina Smith in 1964. Herb is survived by his wife Edwina, a son Mike (Sandy) and daughter Kristi (Ray), 5 grandchildren, and a sister Marilyn (Derrold) Hofer.

Visitation will be Saturday May11 from 10am to12pm at the Walter Funeral Home in Freeman. A private family committal will follow at the Salem MB Church Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 7, 2019
