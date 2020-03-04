|
Herbert Al Saloum MD
Sioux Falls - Herbert Al Saloum, M.D., passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Avera Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls, South Dakota due to complications of renal cell carcinoma first diagnosed in 2001. Dr. Saloum was born on December 23, 1945 in Plainview, Nebraska, the son of Herbert and Beulah Saloum, and was raised in
Creighton, Nebraska. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska and the University of Nebraska, College of Medicine in Omaha. He was an avid Cornhusker his entire life. He completed a rotating internship at Sioux Valley Hospital (now Sanford) in Sioux Falls and became a board certified family physician. He remained a "small town boy", practicing medicine in Tyndall, South Dakota for 39 years.
In 1972, a chance meeting in a coronary care unit in Spokane, Washington, led to a nine month, long-distance, mostly-by-phone courtship, and a marriage to Linda Neal, that lasted 47 years. Eight years later, James Neal Saloum joined the family, becoming an ongoing source of pride, love, and support to both his parents.
Dr. Saloum's professional career extended far beyond the small town. He provided prison health care at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield and at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. He served as a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine at the Sanford School of Medicine at the University of South Dakota. He was medical director for Independent Healthcare Associates until shortly before his death. He was a member, board member, and president of the South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians, serving as delegate to the American Academy of Family Physicians from 1986-1992. He also served in a liaison position to the American Hospital Association. He was selected the South Dakota Family Physician of the Year in 1994.
Following completion his terms of office with the SDAFP, Dr. Saloum became active in the South Dakota State Medical Association. He served as Executive Committee member, president, and delegate to the American Medical Association. He remained active until his death.
In addition to those professional associations, Dr. Saloum also served two terms on the Avera Health Corporate Board of Directors, serving a two-year term as board chairman. During his time on the board, he served an active role in the implementation of the Electronic Medical Record, e-Pharmacy, Telemedicine, and Hospital-to-Home Programs at Avera.
Despite his commitment to the practice of medicine, Herb enjoyed a variety of other activities. For a time, he showed quarter horses with his wife, Linda. He was an avid fisherman, traveling to fish in Canada and Alaska, as well as frequently fishing the Missouri River system. He raised a garden prolific with tomatoes. In the fall, pheasant hunting behind his beloved dog, Cash, and goose hunting West River occupied his days off. He was also an avid (though often frustrated) golfer, especially enjoying golf during his retirement years. At the age of 40, he earned his pilot's license and owned four different small planes during his flying years. Herb was an avid supporter of son Jim's athletic endeavors, roaming the sidelines as team physician at Bon Homme High School, and traveling the country to attend high school competitions and Augustana University football games.
In retirement, he enjoyed world travels with Linda and a winter home in Arizona. But the most special times were spent with grandchildren Elena and Calvin whom he loved dearly.
Dr. Saloum was always supportive of Tyndall and the surrounding community. He was Chief of Staff at St. Michael's Hospital, an officer in the Tyndall Rotary Club, a charter member of the Bon Homme Booster Club, a member of the Civil Air Patrol, served as chair of the Bon Homme School Board, and was a scout leader of Troop 127. He was a member of the Tyndall Presbyterian Church and later, First Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls.
Dr. Saloum loved his family, was a caring physician to his patients, valued his professional relationships and thoroughly enjoyed his many friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Linda, a son and daughter-in-law, James and Amber Saloum, and grandchildren Elena and Calvin of Sioux Falls, a sister, JoAnn O'Connor, a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Francis Bush, a nephew and family, John, Deandra and Colin O'Connor, all of Phoenix,
Arizona, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tom and Rhonda Neal and family, and Bob and Joan Neal and family who live on the west coast.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the South Dakota State Medical Association Foundation directed toward medical student scholarships.
The Memorial Service will be 10:00 am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 2300 S. West Ave., Sioux Falls, SD with the family present to greet friends one hour prior.
Miller Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD is assisting with arrangements. For online obituary and guest register go to the website at www.millerfh.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020