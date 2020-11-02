1/1
Herman Plagge
Herman Plagge

Sioux Falls - Herman R. Plagge, 91, died on Nov. 1, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Christ The King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held without his family present on Wednesday from 5-8 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Please wear a face mask and observe social distancing guidelines for the visitation and funeral service. Please go to www.georgeboom.com for a more complete obituary and a link to view his funeral service online.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Marian Plagge, three sisters, Jeanette Rolph, Adrian, MN, Lena Wek, Freeman, SD and Marie (Nick) Van Loh, Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-law, LaVonne Rose, Sioux Falls, SD; two brothers-in-law, Donald (Mary) Burggraff, Sioux Falls, SD and Joe Schartz, Hartford, SD; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rosa Plagge; brother, William Plagge; two sisters, Bernetta Stepanek and Mathilda Olsen; three brothers-in-law, Phil Rolph, Melvin Olsen and Gerald Wek; and sister-in-law, Donnabelle Schartz.








Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
