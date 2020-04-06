|
|
Hilda W. (Anderson) Langley
Surprise, AZ - Hilda W. Anderson Langley, 99, of Surprise, AZ (formerly of Sioux Falls, SD), died Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Surprise, AZ.
Hilda Wilhelmina Marten was born June 28, 1920, to John and Emma (Butzke) Marten at Canova, SD. She began her education in Canova, and following graduation from Canova High School, Hilda attended General Beadle College in Madison from 1937-1939. In 1961, she received a BA degree from Augustana College.
Hilda taught elementary school at the Unityville Independent School from 1939-1944, in Lake Preston from 1944-1945, and Watertown from 1945-1949. She moved to Sioux Falls in 1950, where she taught in the Sioux Falls School District for 34 years, mostly as a fourth-grade teacher at Lowell Elementary School.
On August 15, 1954, Hilda was united in marriage with August Anderson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Canova, SD. They made a life together until his passing on July 27, 1986.
On September 26, 1990, Hilda married Leo Langley in Davenport, IA. The couple traveled extensively throughout the United States including Alaska and Hawaii, along with The Bahamas, Mexico and Canada. They enjoyed wintering in Arizona and moved to Sun City West, AZ, in 2000. Leo preceded Hilda in death on January 23, 2011.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and extended family.
Private funeral services are planned with a private graveside service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery of Canova, SD.
www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020