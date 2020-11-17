Hobart "Hobie" Cole
Canton, SD - Hobart "Hobie" Cole, 96, of Canton, South Dakota, formerly of Hudson, South Dakota, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society - Canton. Private family services will be held Friday, November 20. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com
Hobie is survived by his five children, Mike Cole of Canton, Cindy (Terry Gannon) Slack of Sioux Falls, Eileen (Terry) Sestak of Tabor, South Dakota, Sherman Cole of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, and Don (Laurie) Cole of Canton; son-in-law, Ron (Louanne) Ludwig of Lake City, Minnesota; fourteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Jeanne Statz of Storm Lake, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Julia Cole; his wife, Grace Cole in July of 2010; daughter, Terri Ludwig; great-grandson, Oscar Ludwig; son-in-law, Steve Slack; three brothers; and three sisters.