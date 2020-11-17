1/1
Hobart "Hobie" Cole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hobart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hobart "Hobie" Cole

Canton, SD - Hobart "Hobie" Cole, 96, of Canton, South Dakota, formerly of Hudson, South Dakota, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society - Canton. Private family services will be held Friday, November 20. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Hobie is survived by his five children, Mike Cole of Canton, Cindy (Terry Gannon) Slack of Sioux Falls, Eileen (Terry) Sestak of Tabor, South Dakota, Sherman Cole of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, and Don (Laurie) Cole of Canton; son-in-law, Ron (Louanne) Ludwig of Lake City, Minnesota; fourteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Jeanne Statz of Storm Lake, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Julia Cole; his wife, Grace Cole in July of 2010; daughter, Terri Ludwig; great-grandson, Oscar Ludwig; son-in-law, Steve Slack; three brothers; and three sisters.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
404 4Th St
Hudson, SD 57034
(712) 476-2106
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved