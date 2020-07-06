Holly Ann Muller Johnson
Mountain View, CA - Holly Ann Muller Johnson passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, after a 2-year battle with cancer. She was 57 years old. Holly was born on February 27, 1963 in Lakefield, MN to Siebe and Maizy Muller.
Holly was recently preceded in death by her brother, Cory Muller, and by her father-in-law, Earl Johnson. She is lovingly survived by her husband: Tony; her three sons: Tony (Melissa), Tucker, and Thomas; her five grandchildren: Isaiah, Capri, Declan, Greyson and Lainey; her parents: Siebe and Maizy; brother: Nick Muller (Jennifer); sister-in-law: Linda Muller; mother-in-law: Shirley Johnson; brothers-in- law: Allan and Chad (Julie); and numerous other cousins and relatives.
The funeral service will be at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford, SD on Friday, July 10, 2020. The visitation will begin at 9:30 AM followed by the service at 10:30 AM. After the ceremony, Holly's ashes will be brought to Lake Sarah Baptist Church in Slayton, MN for burial. There will be a short burial service, and anyone who would like to attend is welcome.
Flowers can be sent to St. George Catholic Church in Hartford, SD, or a donation can be made to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) in memory of her. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
.