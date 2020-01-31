|
Holly Stubbs
Yuma, AZ - Holly M. Stubbs, age 83, of Madison, SD and Yuma, AZ, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Yuma Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be 4-6 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Madison United Methodist Church. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. For a complete obituary, visit ellsworthfh.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020