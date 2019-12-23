|
|
Homer Daniel
Sioux Falls, SD - Homer Marvin Daniel, age 85, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls followed by burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Homer's family will be present to greet friends on Friday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD.
Homer Marvin Daniel was born on November 19, 1934, in rural Carthage, SD, to Homer and Tressie Marie (King) Daniel. He was raised on a farm near Carthage and received his education in Howard, SD. Following high school, Homer entered the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to South Dakota and continued his education at General Beadle College in Madison before making his home in Sioux Falls, SD.
Homer was united in marriage with Marie L. Vagts on February, 25, 1958, in Luverne, MN. Homer and Marie made their home in Sioux Falls and were blessed with three children: Greg, Jeff and Virginia "Ginger".
In 1958, Homer began working in the shipping department of Nelson Laboratories. He quickly advanced to the sales department and because of his talents and hard work ethic became president of the company in 1987. He retired in 1995. In his retirement Homer and his sons, opened CSC High Plains Ltd in Sioux Falls, SD. Homer was a legend in the Dakotas and Minnesota during his long-decorated sales career. He was the Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association's first ever Salesman of the Year, a member of the American Veterinary Distributor Association's board of directors and a former president and board member of VEDCO Inc.
Homer was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, a member of the El Riad Shrine and a lifetime member of the .
Homer enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, coaching Bantam baseball, refereeing high school football games, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and attending multiple Super Bowls. Homer was a world traveler and loved spending his summers at his cabin on Lake Poinsett and wintering in his condo in Naples, Florida. Above all, Homer loved his family and never missed an opportunity to attend and support all of his children's and grandchildren's activities. Homer was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, colleague and friend who will be deeply missed.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Marie L. Daniel; three children: Greg (Shaun) Daniel, Jeff (LeeAnn Russell) Daniel and Virginia "Ginger" (fiancé, Bruce Loewenberg) Kapsch all of Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren: Stuart Daniel, Taylor Kapsch, Erin Kapsch, Elizabeth Daniel and Billy Daniel; two sisters, Beverly Ellsworth, Brandon, SD, and Gayle (Raymond) Lunski, Sioux Falls, SD; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Homer was preceded in death by his father, Homer M. Daniel; his mother, Tressie "Marie" Daniel-Ament; two brothers, William R. Daniel and Raymond E. King; sisters, Betty Lou Daniel, Eileen Emmett, Dolly Daniel, Lillian Bonrud, Dee Loen and Doris Ament-Hanson.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019