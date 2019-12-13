|
Houston P. Haugo
Rapid City - Houston Haugo, lifelong banker, entrepreneur, and true cowboy at heart, died December 11th after bravely battling Type 1 Diabetes for over 50 years.
Houston Pierre Haugo was born on March 19, 1942 in Sioux Falls, SD to Erling and Clara (Thompson) Haugo, who made sure he was a South Dakota boy from the start, bestowing a middle name after our capitol city. Born into a busy household bustling with community, business and politics, Houston loved growing up across from Mark Twain Elementary and soon became a politician himself becoming class president at Washington High school and graduating in 1960. He attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion where he met his future bride and the love of his life, Judith Anne Macy. Houston and Judith were married January 1, 1966 at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. In 1970, he graduated from the University of Colorado School of Banking.
They started their marriage living in Vermillion with Houston working for Valley State Bank in Yankton, SD. Houston and Judith moved back to Sioux Falls while Houston continued his career with Valley National Bank. After the family sold their banks in Sioux Falls in 1988, Houston branched out with his own banking operation, Valley Banks of Elk Point, Jefferson, and North Sioux City. In 1992, he proudly reopened a Valley Bank in Sioux Falls. Houston loved banking. And he loved his Valley Bank family, both customers and employees. In 2008, with a heavy heart, he sold the banks and ended an almost 5 decade career in banking.
In 1982, Houston partnered in starting the legendary radio station 95.1 KSKY in the Black Hills of South Dakota. In the 1990's, he and his son Chris expanded the company to become Haugo Broadcasting grew the station group adding KICK 104 and KTOQ in 1998. In 2017, they purchased HITS 102.7 from Pandora Media.
Houston had a huge heart and was a generous and charitable community member. Both through his business and personally, he supported many organizations through his life including , Tocqueville Society of the Sioux Empire United Way, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Salvation Army, Lifescape, and the Dakota Royal Charity Draft Horse Show to name a few. He created the Houston Haugo Family Foundation with the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, and was proud to support many other charitable organizations. He was a member of Kiwanis Club and El Riad Shrine. Over his life, he served on many boards including various banks, Luther Manor, Sioux Valley Hospital, Independent Community Bankers Association of America, and the independent Community Bankers Association of South Dakota. He also served as a Lincoln County Commissioner.
Houston was a lifelong horsemen, inheriting the love of horses from his father, Erling. Over the years, he owned many horses, including Tennessee Walking horses that he showed in competition. Later in life, one of Houston's proudest achievements was creating the Dakota Thunder, a draft horse hitch team made up of the world's largest horse breed, English Shires. Houston and Judith celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by riding with the Dakota Thunder Shire team in the 2016 Rose Parade. Dakota Thunder achieved the National Championship for Shires and many other great achievements in the Draft Horse world.
Houston is survived by his loving and devoted wife Judith, daughter Alison (Dan) O'Neill; son Christian (Jill) Haugo, granddaughters Caroline and Catherine Haugo all of Rapid City, SD, only brother Roger Haugo of Sioux Falls, SD, Very special brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob and Ginny Macy of Yankton S.D and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am Tuesday December 17th at First Lutheran Church in downtown Sioux Falls. Private burial at a later date. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday at Miller Funeral Home Main Avenue location.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019