Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Canton United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Beer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Beer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard Beer Obituary
Howard Beer

Canton, SD - Howard Beer, age 83, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society Canton. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at Canton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Friday from 2-7 p.m., family present 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton.

Howard is survived by his wife, Martha; son, Wayne (Marcy) Beer, Canton, SD; granddaughters, Amy (Kevin) Olfert and Ashley (Ryan) Drietz; a future great-grandson due in August; sister, Ruth Thompson, Huron, SD; along with numerous extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kathy. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now