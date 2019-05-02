|
|
Howard Beer
Canton, SD - Howard Beer, age 83, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society Canton. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at Canton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Friday from 2-7 p.m., family present 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton.
Howard is survived by his wife, Martha; son, Wayne (Marcy) Beer, Canton, SD; granddaughters, Amy (Kevin) Olfert and Ashley (Ryan) Drietz; a future great-grandson due in August; sister, Ruth Thompson, Huron, SD; along with numerous extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kathy. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 2, 2019