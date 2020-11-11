Howard James Sehr
Sioux Falls - Howard James Sehr of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully of natural causes in his home on November 7, 2020 at the age of 81.
Grateful for having shared his life are his son, Scott (Tiffany) Sehr, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Sharene Sehr (Eric Lastition), Hermosa Beach, CA; step-son, Todd (Debbie) Hosford, Phoenix, AZ; step-daughter, Kris (John) Buchanan, Laveen, AZ; five grandchildren Justin, Shayla, Eli, Alexander, Katlin; special friend Janice Armin, Mitchell, SD; his siblings Teresa (Ron); Rose; Judy (Lee); Pat (Ron); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Steven and Elizabeth, his daughter Michelle, his wife Mona, his brother Clete, and his sister Betty.
A private family service will be held at a later date. www.heritagesfsd.com