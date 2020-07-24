1/1
Hunter Phinney
2000 - 2020
{ "" }
Hunter Phinney

Sioux Falls, SD - Hunter Phinney, 20, passed away in his home after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family on July 22, 2020.

Hunter Alexander Phinney was born on April 25, 2000 to Micheal Phinney and Tonya Ling in Sioux Falls, SD. Hunter is survived by his parents, brother Sam (Haley) Ling, sister Heather (Ralph) Webb, 2 nieces and 3 nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, July 31, 2020, with visitation at 2:00 pm and the service beginning at 3:30. His family is blessed to have shared life with him.

www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
03:30 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
