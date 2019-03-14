Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ida Wilson Obituary
Ida Wilson

Sioux Falls -

Ida A. Wilson, 97, of Sioux Falls passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM on Saturday at the funeral home.

Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Sandra (Dan) Auch of Sioux Falls, SD, Marklyn (Jerry) Wilson of Atlanta, GA, Walter Wilson of Sheridan, WY, Mary (Jay) DeWaard of Armour, SD; seven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lulo (Birch) Saxon; her husband, Mark Wilson; and brother, Marville Saxon.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now