Ida Wilson
Sioux Falls -
Ida A. Wilson, 97, of Sioux Falls passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM on Saturday at the funeral home.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Sandra (Dan) Auch of Sioux Falls, SD, Marklyn (Jerry) Wilson of Atlanta, GA, Walter Wilson of Sheridan, WY, Mary (Jay) DeWaard of Armour, SD; seven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lulo (Birch) Saxon; her husband, Mark Wilson; and brother, Marville Saxon.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 14, 2019