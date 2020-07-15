Igena Johnston
Mitchell - Igena Johnston, age 98, of Mitchell passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Edgewood Memory Care in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 10:00 - 11:30 am at the Will Funeral Chapel. Burial and a brief service will be at Graceland Cemetery, Saturday, July 18 at 1:00 pm. The family kindly requests in view of the COVID-19 pandemic that guests wear face masks and maintain social distancing for the safety of all. Face masks will be provided.
Igena and her husband, Harvey Johnston started Harve's Sport Shop in Mitchell in 1954.
Igena was born March 27, 1922, to Jacob and Matilda (Kahler) Schamber in Gregory County on the family farm. She was the sixth of eleven children. She later moved with her family to a farm in Mellette county where Igena attended country school through 8th grade. Determined to continue her education, Igena moved to Kadoka to attend high school graduating in 1940, in spite of a car accident that kept her hospitalized for four months. She worked as a waitress at the Tourist Cafe in Kadoka to support herself during high school. After graduation, Igena borrowed $75 from the bank and took the train to Mitchell to attend Reynolds Business College, later Mitchell Business College. It was there that Igena met Harvey Johnston from Bradley, SD, whom she married on March 21, 1942. She paid off her college loan working as a waitress in Mitchell. When she graduated and Harve later enlisted in the Military in 1942, Igena took over his job as bookkeeper at Automotive Supply Company in Mitchell.
Igena was a member of the First United Methodist church in Mitchell. She taught Sunday school for several years and was active in her church women's circle
She will be deeply missed by her son, Jim, (Mitchell); daughter and son in law Lynn and Bob Rudell (Edina, Minnesota); granddaughters and husbands, Sarah Rudell and Todd Beach (Plymouth, Minnesota), Amber Rudell and Matt Johnson (Eden Prairie, Minnesota); and great grandchildren, Abby Beach, Liam Beach, Casey Johnson, and Cooper Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her Parents Jacob and Matilda Schamber; husband, Harvey; Daughter, Sherry Sparrow; six sisters - Edna, Hilda, Esther, Alvina, Leona and Louise and four brothers - Albert, Edwin "Spud", William "Bill", and Art; and Brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ralph and Shirley Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials for an Igena Johnston flower garden to be planted at Cadwell Baseball Park in Mitchell.
