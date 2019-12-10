Services
Chapel Hill Funeral Home & Crematory
901 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 335-2286
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Dow Rummel Village chapel
Ilan Kinsley Obituary
Ilan Kinsley

Sioux Falls - Visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday at Chapel Hill. Funeral 1:00 pm Friday at Dow Rummel Village chapel. She is survived by her children Robyn Anderson (Sioux Falls), Marsha Magnone (Colorado Springs, CO), Jill Gabel (Bruce, Watertown, SD), Gary Kinsley (Diane, Sioux Falls), Jeanne Brudvig (Mark Beverage, Sioux Falls) and Randy Kinsley (Susan, Sioux Falls), 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren 5 great great grandchildren, and two sisters Lavern Fisher (Sioux Falls) and Sharon Tulowetzke (Sioux Falls).
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
