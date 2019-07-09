|
Iola M. Moss
Valley Springs, SD - Iola M. Moss, 88, died Sun., July 7, 2019. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Thur., July 11 at Valley Springs Reformed Church. Visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., July 10 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include 6 children, Carl (Cindy) Moss, Valley Springs, Denise (Al) Rozeboom, Pipestone, MN, Nora (Don) Halverson, Kenneth, MN, Tylene (B.J.) Jansma, Beaver Creek, MN, Jolene (Marlyn) De Beer, Adrian, MN, John (Tonya) Moss, Sioux Falls; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 4 siblings, Leone Metros, Seal Beach, CA, Mary Ann Van Meeteren, Sheldon, IA, Gail (Tom) Craven, Costa Mesa, CA and Wayne (Alex) Zoerink, Palm Harbor, FL.
Please consider a donation in memory of Iola to Gideon's International. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 9, 2019