Iona Mae Berger
Sioux Falls - Iona Mae 'Ione' Berger, 95, of Brookings, SD, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine, in Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Ascension Lutheran Church in Brookings. Rude's Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church in her name.
Iona Mae is survived by her husband, Roger Berger of Sioux Falls; her children, Bruce Berger, of Sioux Falls, Laurie (Dan) Boyer of Ralston, NE and Susan (Larry) Hamre of Sioux Falls; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Orfitelli, Corey Boyer (Nicole Schroeder), Megan (Andrew) Blackburne, Sarah (Adam) Sheppard, Aubrey (Jacob) Windish, Kylie, Emily and Kelsey Berger and two great grandchildren, Mia and Sophia Orfitelli.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 21, 2019