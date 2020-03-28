|
Ione C. Vogel
VERMILLION - Ione Cecilia (Reese) Vogel of Vermillion, South Dakota died on her 85th birthday, March 26, 2020 at Sanford Vermillion Care Center.
She was born on March 26, 1935 to Ralph & Cecilia (Laumeyer) Reese in Long Prairie, Minnesota. She lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa, graduated with a Bachelor of Art degree. She later moved to Atkin, Minnesota where she taught at Rippleside Elementary School for 3 years.
She married Thomas E. Vogel on December 30, 1962. They moved to Vermillion, South Dakota in 1964.
Ione was a woman of deep Catholic faith. She was active with her husband in the Deaconate, involved in the CYO, St. Agnes School, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and other church organization, while raising 5 children.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Marta) Vogel of Spring Hill, TN, Jozeph Vogel of Vermillion, Robert Vogel of New Brighton, MN, and a daughter, Ann (Jason) Wittgraf of Des Moines, IA; her sister, Carol Wiherski, and her brother, Bill Reese, both of Atkin, MN; eight grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Cecilia Reese; her husband, Thomas, two daughters, Julie and Amy, one nephew, Jeff Reese; and one brother, Donald Reese.
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, the services for immediate family only at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion, SD on Tuesday, March 31st at 10:30 a.m., with Fr. John Fischer officiating.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Vermillion.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020