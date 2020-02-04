|
Ione "June" Kahl
Rock Rapids, IA - Ione "June" Kahl, 90, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 6 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church with Rev. Dan Kordahl officiating. Burial will be prior to the service at 10:00 AM at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Wednesday, February 5, from 5:30-7:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Memorials may be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Ione "June" Kahl was born June 5, 1929 in Alvord, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Margaret (Jensen) Winter. She married Melvin Walter Kahl on July 24, 1952. June worked as a telephone operator in the 40's, a janitor at the Rock Valley Public School, and at the hardware store and shoe store. She also was self employed with her own upholstery shop. June enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and shopping. She loved spending her time with family. June was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Melvin died August 27, 2006. The family would like to give special thanks to Stan and Mary Negaard for the care given to June.
June is survived by her children, Jason (Lora) Kahl of Rock Valley, and Jill Kahl of West Des Moines, Iowa; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Margaret; husband, Melvin; and 10 siblings.
