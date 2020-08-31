1/1
Ione Pereboom
Ione Pereboom

Sioux Falls, SD - Ione Pereboom, age 77 of Sioux Falls, SD died at her home on August 29th, 2020.

Visitation will be held at the Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls on Thursday, September 3rd from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with family present. Her funeral service will be on Friday, September 4th at 1:00pm at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. To watch it virtually go to First Lutheran Church's YouTube Page. https://www.youtube.com/user/flcsf

The family invites you to join them for a time of food and fellowship at The Alliance, 1600 W. Russell Street, Sioux Falls, SD following the Funeral Service at First Lutheran.

Ione is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Les, her sister Lorraine, and her brothers Melvin, Maynard, Harold and Daryl. Ione is survived by her daughter Tammy Pereboom and her son Chad Pereboom (Sandy), four granddaughters: Jillian Westrum (Alex), Abby Pereboom, Ellie Pereboom and Kim Pereboom, her brother Eugne Mogler (Naomi), LaDonna Jensen Berberich (Bernie) and other extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls and online condolences may be left to Ione's family at https://www.heritagesfsd.com/. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Media Ministry at First Lutheran Church, McCrossan's Boys Ranch, or Feeding South Dakota.




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
