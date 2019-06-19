|
Ione V. Svendsen
Beaver Falls, PA - Ione V. Svendsen, 99, formerly of Tyler, Minn., and Sioux Falls, died May 26 in Beaver Falls, Penn., surrounded by family.
Ione and her husband operated the Chat 'n' Chew Cafe in Tyler from 1947 to 1961. After that, she was employed at Meyer's Clothing for many years and named Tyler's Employee of the Year in 1997. She moved to Sioux Falls in 2003 and was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Even after moving to Pennsylvania in 2017 to live with a granddaughter, she continued to watch Our Savior's worship services on television.
Grateful for having shared her long life are her son Les (Carolyn) Svendsen, daughters Jerryn (Doug) Carson and Janelle (Henry) Hoffman, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, eight nephews and nieces, and a sister. She is preceded in death by husband Woodrow, sons Gary and Darrell, and three brothers.
Memorial service will be at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 909 W. 33rd St., on Sunday, June 23, at 1:30 p.m. Family will be present one hour before the service. Memorials are preferred to First English Lutheran Church, Tyler, Minn., or Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 19, 2019