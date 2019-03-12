|
|
Irene Batchelder
Rapid City - Irene B. Batchelder, 85, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 peacefully at her home in Rapid City, SD. Irene was born in Hawarden, IA on May 14th, 1933, the youngest of nine children of Margaret (Westegard) and Dan Ronan.
She graduated from Hawarden High School in Hawarden, IA in 1950 being both the prom queen and valedictorian of her class that year. It was there that she met the love of her life, Lloyd Batchelder. They were united in marriage August 13th, 1952 in Luverne, Minnesota.
Irene was a dynamic business woman, entrepreneur and sales leader. She owned/managed several businesses with her husband. She operated several restaurants early in her career and then was involved in Real Estate sales, apartment management and an Advertising Executive for several large newspapers including the Argus Leader and Rapid City Journal. Irene was most known for being the editor and publisher of the Sioux Falls, Host Magazine which promoted Sioux Falls, SD for twenty years.
Her civic leadership in Sioux Falls, SD included her involvement in Downtown Mainstreet which led to supporting the regeneration of downtown Sioux Falls and inspired and planned the first 'Parade of Lights' for the community. She received a proclamation from the Governor of South Dakota for distinguished sales and marketing achievement. She received a Women of Excellence award from the Women Aware organization.
Most notably, Irene was a very caring person. She was a loving wife of 66 years. She was a wonderful mother, gentle grandmother and great-grandmother, devoted to her entire family. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd, three children, Susan Briese, Steven Batchelder, Sharyl Ronan, her sister Kathleen Tomjack, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two children, Lloyd and Mary. Also, two brothers Gene and John Ronan and sisters, Alice Scheifen, Florence Dutton, Margaret McVay, Mary Brown, and Ellen Hurley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either the Christian Broadcasting Network, 800-700-7000, or the Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD to contribute to funeral expenses.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am on Friday March 15, 2019 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home and burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 12, 2019