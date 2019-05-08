|
Irene Fickbohm
Beresford - Irene Wetrosky Miller Fickbohm, 97, of Beresford, SD died May 6, 2019 at Bethesda of Beresford. Funeral services will be 10AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Roseni Lutheran Church, rural Beresford with burial at Union Creek Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 5-7PM Thursday, May 9th at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford.
Survivors include her children, Gail (Kent) Gardner, Bill (Marilyn) Miller, Greg (Stephne) Miller and Keith (Shelley) Miller; step-children, Marilyn (James) Lyle, Elaine (Curtis) Sandvall, Duane (Glenna) Fickbohm and Dwight (Sherry) Fickbohm; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, her siblings, Dwight Wetrosky, Norma Stene and Lowell (Norma) Wetrosky, many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren. www.wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 8, 2019