Irene Johnson
Sioux Falls - Irene Johnson age 93, passed away Friday September 4, 2020. The family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, September 7, at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Ave. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Tuesday at Miller's with burial at Benton Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery. COVID protection is at your discretion .
Irene Raabe was born to Harry and Myrtle (Kramer) Raabe on December 13, 1926 on a farm near Montrose, SD. She weighed in at 11 pounds. Joining her infant brother Eugene. Gene's twin sister died shortly after birth. Irene attended country school for six years and completed her education and graduated from Montrose High as Salutatorian in 1945. That fall she moved to Sioux Falls, SD.
After several short-term jobs, she began working for Crescent Electric where she met her future husband Arlen Johnson. They dated off and on for over two years (she was Catholic and he was Lutheran). She later worked with Gourley Distributing and the City Auditors office. She retired at the age of 62.
Irene joined the Lutheran Church and the couple were married on June 29, 1951 at Benton Lutheran Church, rural Renner, SD. Their first real home was at 407 W. 30th St. In Sioux Falls, where their three children, Marcia, Dave and Bill grew up. After thirty-three years, they moved to 732 Columbia Drive, and 17 years later they moved to a condo at 1647 S. Cleveland. Arlen preceded her in death in 2009.
Irene was active in PTA at Mark Twain grade school, and St. Mark Lutheran Church. In 1960 she joined Beta Sigma Phi where she developed a close relationship with many of the women whom she considered her dearest friends. She also enjoyed cross stich, reading, walks and playing Mah Jong.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Marcia Johnson, Sioux Falls, David Johnson, Billings, MT, and Bill Johnson, Sioux Falls; her grandchildren, Mason (Trudy) Johnson, Sioux Falls, Scott (Taylor) Johnson, Denver, CO, Jasmine Goldberg, Huson, MT, Sadie (Matt) Plummer, Sioux Falls, Sarah (David) Bailey, Sioux Falls; great grandchildren, Mecca Ann Goldberg, and Canyon Obermeier, Huson, MT, Avery and Rilee Johnson, Sioux Falls; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her parents, brother Eugene, infant sister, and granddaughter Carly Johnson also preceded her in death. You may view live stream by going to https://youtu.be/lTyaDScoAO4
. Streaming starting at 10:15 am. www.millerfh.com