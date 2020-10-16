1/1
Irene Jongeling
Parker - Irene Jongeling, 96, of Parker, died Oct. 15, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. A. Irene Jacobson was born in 1924. She graduated from Brandon High in 1942. She earned a teaching certificate from Beadle State Teacher's College and then attended Sioux Falls College and Augustana College earning an elementary education degree. In 1960 she married Fred Jongeling. They farmed near Chancellor. Fred died in 1982. Survivors: children: Madge (Alan) Bruflat, Wayne, NE and Jessie Jongeling, Colton, SD and two grandchildren. Public services will begin 10:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at Chancellor Reformed Church. Public visitation, also at Chancellor Reformed Church, with the family present, will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
