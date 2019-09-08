|
Irene Josephine Gary
Eagan - Irene Josephine Garry, 90, of Eagan, MN and Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 in Eagan, MN, in the loving arms of her family.
Irene was an active member of St. Mary's parish, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always displayed a genuine happiness and sweetness to all. She will be in our hearts forever.
Irene is survived by her children: Bryan (Lori), Eagan, MN; and Sue (David), Bellingham, WA; four grandchildren: Luke, Julia, Gabriella, and Erin; many nieces and nephews who meant the world to her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vern in 2012, her parents, and her remarkable sisters Hazel Dunne, Florence (Dunne) Mase, and Helen (Dunne) Kozlak.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery in Bridgewater, SD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019