Irene Kvien
Sioux Falls - Irene Beverly Viste Kvien passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine at age 98 after some years of declining health. It seemed shed always be with us because she always was.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls with burial at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Hill, MN. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Irene is survived her children: Susan Williams of Excelsior, MN; Steven (Rexene) Kvien, Arvada, CO; David (Loleta), Sioux Falls; and Sheri Rodgers, Denver, CO; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
