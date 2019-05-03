|
Irene R. George
Sioux Falls - Irene R. George, 90, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Ava's House Hospice.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Monday, May 6, at Linwood Wesleyan Church, 1101 E. 57th Street with Graveside Service being at 2:00 pm Monday at Westlawn Cemetery, Orange City, IA.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday May 5, at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD.
Irene Rose Friessen, daughter of Leo and Sophie (Sauers) Friessen was born February 17, 1929 at Larchwood, IA. She grew up and attended St. Mary's School in Larchwood, IA.
She was united in marriage with Peter De Groot on September 24, 1949 in Rock Rapids, IA. To this union they were blessed with six children. They lived in Rock Rapids and later moved to Pella, IA. In 1954, they moved to Orange City, IA.
Irene enjoyed gardening, needlework, stamp collecting, playing cards with family and friends. She even enjoyed fishing. Peter passed away on May 31, 1985.
In 1994, Irene was united in marriage with Leland "Lee" George. They lived in South Sioux City, NE where Lee farmed for six more years. In 1999, they then moved Fulton, MO. And in 2002, they moved to Sioux Falls, SD where they have lived since. They are longtime members of Linwood Wesleyan Church.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Lee E. George, Sioux Falls, SD; six children, David De Groot, Tripp, SD, Richard (Becky) De Groot, Orange City, IA, Steve (Jackie) De Groot, Orange City, IA, Carmen (Mark) Vellinga, Sioux Falls, SD, Carla (Daryl) Halma, Sioux Falls, SD, Lori Menke, Sioux Falls, SD; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter; one brother, Cletus (Cheryl) Friessen, Renner, SD; two sisters, JoAnn Friessen and Marlene Crowley, both of Tulsa, OK.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Peter De Groot; three brothers, Robert, Leonard, and Wayne; a sister-in-law, Sharon Friessen; a great grandson, Kyle; a nephew, Terry Friessen.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 3, 2019