Irene Tiggelaar
Irene Tiggelaar

Waubay - Irene Tiggelaar, 93, widow of H. Frank Tiggelaar, of Webster and formerly of Waubay passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 at Bethesda Home in Webster.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday June 27, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Waubay. Inurnment will be in the Lakewood Cemetery.

Irene is survived by her daughters, Glenda (Carlton Jr.) Barse of Waubay, SD and Bonnie Holmquist of Milbank, SD; three grandchildren, Staci, Erek and Sarah ; three step-grandchildren, Jason, Paul and Becky; six great grandchildren, seven step-great grandchildren; two brothers and one half-sister and many nieces and nephews. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, parents, step-mother, three brothers, three sisters, one step-sister, one half-brother and one half-sister.




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
