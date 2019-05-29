|
Irina Miller
Sioux Falls - It is with sadness we announce that a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, Irina Victoria Miller, age 39, a resident of Sioux Falls, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Sunday, May 26, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Irina was the wife of Dustin Ray Miller, the mother of Elijah (8), Levi (7), Alexander (5), and Micah (4). She was the oldest of eight siblings, of the family of Viktor Fedorovich Voznyuk and Nadiya Ivanovna Voznyuk. She was preceded in death by her infant child, Gabriel Ray Miller.
Irina was a bright light to all who knew or encountered her, always kind, sweet, gentle, and strong. Irina was a vibrant, deep, and creative. She was instrumental in bringing people closer to Jesus, whether it be through her words, her writings, teaching God's word, her songs, or through reaching out to others. She cared deeply for her family, extended family, friends, the Church, ministry, and for revival.
From an early age, Irina exemplified a passion for God, and continued her family's legacy of ministering through music and preaching the gospel. Many years of her life were spent in youth and music ministry; she traveled around the United States and abroad with Light Springs, the Voznyuk family a-cappella quartet, of which she was a lead singer and an arranger. She was a member of Westmore Church of God in Cleveland, TN, where she resided for 11 years, and continued music ministry at Sioux Falls First Church upon her return to Sioux Falls in recent years. Irina's faith in Christ was unwavering, passionate, and contagious. She radiated God's glory to all who knew her and her impact on countless lives will live forever.
Irina met the love of her life, Dustin, while she worked as a manager at the Sky Angel Christian Television Company. Together they built a happy marriage and a home full of the laughter and the energy of their four boys. Their beautiful love story was marked with extraordinary strength, compassion, and love as they navigated through life's many joys and the biggest battle of Irina's life, her valiant fight against cancer.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of almost 11 years, Dustin Ray Miller, sons Elijah, Levi, Alexander, and Micah, her parents Viktor and Nadiya Voznyuk, sisters Vera Voznyuk and Olga Shevchuk and her husband Vadim, brothers Rostislav Voznyuk and his wife Yanina, Vladislav Voznyuk and his wife Lena, Bogdan Voznyuk and his wife Agnessa, Vitaliy Voznyuk, and Oless Voznyuk, her father and mother-in-law Charles and Charlene Miller, her brothers-in-law Richard Miller and his wife Stacy, Kevin Miller and his wife Heather, and Jeremy Miller and his wife Beth, and numerous other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, May 31, at 7:00 p.m. at House of God Church with Rev. Quentin Beard, Rev. Victor Pugach, and Rev. Kelvin Page officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening between 5:00 p.m and 7:00 p.m. before the service. A one-hour memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 a.m. with graveside committal ceremony to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery with brothers Rosti, Vlad, Bogdan, Vitaliy, and Lesyk, and brother-in-law Jeremy serving as pallbearers.
Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of the arrangements. To share thoughts, prayers, and memories of Irina, visit the website: www.heritagesfsd.com.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make memorial gifts to the family of Irina Miller by contacting Heritage Funeral Home: 605-334-9640 or visit the Gofundme page: www.gofundme.com/support-irina-miller-and-family.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019