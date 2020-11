Irma Zimmerman



Alexandria, SD - Irma Zimmerman, 77, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. A private family graveside service will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.



Irma Zimmerman was born May 15, 1943 to Irvan and Frida Hagge in Burke, SD.



Irma is survived by her husband, Marvin Zimmerman; step-children, Kim, Kevin, Brad Zimmerman, Kelly Delancy, and Patti Brewster; and sister, Dee Carr.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Irvan and Frida.









