Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion - Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
1-605-648-2222
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tieszen Home Chapel
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
First Church of Monroe
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
First Church of Monroe
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
First Church of Monroe
Irvin F. Dykstra Obituary
Irvin F. Dykstra

Monroe - Irvin F. Dykstra, 89 died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Tieszen Memorial Home, Marion. Funeral services will be at 10:30am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the First Church of Monroe with burial in the Monroe Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-4pm Friday at the Tieszen Home Chapel and continue at 5:00pm at the church with family present from 6-7pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm Friday evening.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Helen; 10 children, Debra (Roger Kleinschmit), Gordon (Julie), Stephen (Stephanie), Randall, Richard (CarolAnn), Mark (Barbara), Cheryl (Dennis Geraets), Robin (Judy), Doug (Mona), Chad (Kiesha).

He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Delmar, daughter: Sandra, and 2 grandchildren.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
