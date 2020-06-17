Iva Oltmanns
Lennox - Iva Oltmanns, 93, of Lennox, SD, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg, SD. Public visitation, with the family present, will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Turner County Evangelical Presbyterian Church, rural Davis, SD. Private family services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday and will be live streamed on the church Facebook page. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.