Iva Oltmanns
Lennox - Iva Oltmanns, 93, of Lennox, SD, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg, SD. Iva Jibben was born in 1927 near Lennox graduating from Lennox High in 1945. In 1945 she married Anton Oltmanns. The couple farmed south of Lennox retiring into Lennox in 1998. Amton died in 2011. Survivors: four children: Lynn (Anita) Oltmanns, Davis, SD, Gerald (Naomi) Oltmanns, Lennox, SD, Marjean (Doug) Siepkes, Spencer, IA and Vera (Kerwin) Haan, Lennox, SD; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one sister, Joyce Hofer, Maryland. Public visitation, with the family present, will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Turner County Evangelical Presbyterian Church, rural Davis, SD. Private family services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday and will be live steamed on the church Facebook page. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Lennox - Iva Oltmanns, 93, of Lennox, SD, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg, SD. Iva Jibben was born in 1927 near Lennox graduating from Lennox High in 1945. In 1945 she married Anton Oltmanns. The couple farmed south of Lennox retiring into Lennox in 1998. Amton died in 2011. Survivors: four children: Lynn (Anita) Oltmanns, Davis, SD, Gerald (Naomi) Oltmanns, Lennox, SD, Marjean (Doug) Siepkes, Spencer, IA and Vera (Kerwin) Haan, Lennox, SD; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one sister, Joyce Hofer, Maryland. Public visitation, with the family present, will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Turner County Evangelical Presbyterian Church, rural Davis, SD. Private family services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday and will be live steamed on the church Facebook page. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.