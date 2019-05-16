|
|
Ivy Silvis
Spearfish - Ivy L. Silvis was lifted up to the Lord on Monday May 13th, 2019.
Ivy L. Silvis was born November 22nd, 1930 in Canton, SD daughter of Emil and Alma Larson. She graduated Canton High School in 1948. Her earlier years were spent working at Woolworths department store downtown Sioux Falls, SD.
On April 18th, 1954 Robert Silvis became her husband. Together they gave birth to four children. Oldest to youngest; Linda, Randy, Curtis, and Debra. As she was dedicated to her job at Woolworth she later became a hard-working and loving Mother/Wife for her family. While in the midst of running around to keep the family at peace she found time to carry out her hobbies. She enjoyed working on crafts, crosswords, cooking and baking.
Ivy survived by her children, Linda, Randy (Sandra) Silvis, Curtis (Jacene) Silvis, and Debra (Greg) Hartman; grandchildren, Sasha Silvis, Randy Silvis Jr., Ryan Silvis, Anna Silvis, and Jessica Hartman; great-grandchildren, Ariella Milek and Aliana Milek and numerous nieces and nephews. Ivy is preceded in death by parents, Emil and Alma Larson; husband, Robert Silvis; brothers, Elmer and Alvin; sister, Christine McVay; an infant sister; granddaughter, Danielle Hartman and grandson, Evan Silvis.
Funeral service will be Saturday May 18th, 10am at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Ave. - Sioux Falls, SD 57104 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 16, 2019